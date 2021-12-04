VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #684 (December 22, 2001): Ex-WWF employee speaks out on hazing controversy, McNeill on brand split, Ross Torch Talk pt. 7 on developing talent and Steph and Heyman

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #684 cover-dated December 22, 2001: This issue’s cover story examines the entrance of World Wrestling All-Stars into the national PPV game… Wade Keller’s End Notes looks at WWA’s chances, while readers also sound off on its chances… Pat McNeill’s feature column looks at the viability of splitting the WWF roster into two divisions… Part seven of the Jim Ross “Torch Talk” includes Ross’s thoughts on Stephanie McMahon, Paul Heyman, the supposed height requirements in the WWF, and the developmental system… Wade Keller takes an in-depth look at a hazing controversy in the WWF… WWF Newswire details the death of Russ Haas and a controversy with Rikishi attacking a developmental talent… Plus ETC. Newswire, reports on Raw and Smackdown, 1991 Backtrack, OVW TV report, and more…



