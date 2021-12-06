Cage match set for NXT Tuesday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kyle O’Reilly will face former tag team partner, Von Wagner in a cage match on Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

O’Reilly and Wagner were unsuccessful in their tag team title match against Imperium at NXT War Games on Sunday. After the loss, Wagner attacked O’Reilly from behind. O’Reilly snuffed out the attack and retaliated with a beating of his own. Later in the show, O’Reilly cut a promo backstage and challenged Wagner to the match, saying he was too experienced and was fully expecting a turn like that.

I’ve been turned on before and I ain’t going down that road again. F that newb I’m gonna stretch him on Tuesday in the cage for even trying. https://t.co/YdC7kGqd3N — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 6, 2021

Kyle O’Reilly has been a central figure of NXT for years, but his contract is reportedly expiring soon. He is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and member of Undisputed Era.

CATCH-UP: Special episode of NXT announced at NXT War Games