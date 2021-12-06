News Ticker

Cage match set for NXT Tuesday night

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 6, 2021

Kyle O'Reilly
Kyle O’Reilly will face former tag team partner, Von Wagner in a cage match on Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

O’Reilly and Wagner were unsuccessful in their tag team title match against Imperium at NXT War Games on Sunday. After the loss, Wagner attacked O’Reilly from behind. O’Reilly snuffed out the attack and retaliated with a beating of his own. Later in the show, O’Reilly cut a promo backstage and challenged Wagner to the match, saying he was too experienced and was fully expecting a turn like that.

Kyle O’Reilly has been a central figure of NXT for years, but his contract is reportedly expiring soon. He is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and member of Undisputed Era.

