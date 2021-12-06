VIP AUDIO 12/6 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Bucks confirm contract extension, Ross updates his health with good news, UBS Arena ticket sales impressive, Cole talks about his AEW debut, Being the Elite review (11 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In today's new podcast series, "Focus On… AEW," PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
-
The Young Bucks confirm contract extension and talk about taking a week off.
- Jim Ross updates his health with good news
- UBS Arena ticket sales impressive, particularly compared to WWE in same arena last month.
- Adam Cole talks about his AEW debut and sharing spotlight with Bryab Danielson
- Being the Elite review
- Q.T. Marshall’s career highlight
