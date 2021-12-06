News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/6 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Bucks confirm contract extension, Ross updates his health with good news, UBS Arena ticket sales impressive, Cole talks about his AEW debut, Being the Elite review (11 min.)

December 6, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • The Young Bucks confirm contract extension and talk about taking a week off.
  • Jim Ross updates his health with good news
  • UBS Arena ticket sales impressive, particularly compared to WWE in same arena last month.
  • Adam Cole talks about his AEW debut and sharing spotlight with Bryab Danielson
  • Being the Elite review
  • Q.T. Marshall’s career highlight

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021