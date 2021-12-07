VIP AUDIO 12/6 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Becky defends against Liv, Owens vs. Big E in a cage, Edge visits Miz TV, more McMahon-Theory interaction, Nikki grows frustrated, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Becky Lynch defending the Raw Title against Liv, Kevin Owens vs. Big E in a cage, Edge visits Miz TV, more odd Vince McMahon-Austin Theory interaction, Nikki A.S.H. grows frustrated, and more.

