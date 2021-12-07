News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Live reaction to Gargano’s promo on NXT, WarGames, Brock-Reigns, McAfee’s Future Endeavored quip, Sami, Cody, Briscoes-FTR, TripleMania, Syuri at World of Stardom (82 min.)

December 7, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • NXT WarGames talk
  • Pat McAfee’s “Future Endeavored Kick” quip on Smackdown
  • Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Day One
  • Charlotte, Toni Storm, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and WWE Women’s Division in general
  • Cody Rhodes and the table spot and back burns, Brandi’s social media ineptness
  • Briscoes-FTR social media duel over t-shirts
  • AAA TripleMania thoughts
  • Syuri’s upcoming World of Stardom match and great matches leading into the title shot
  • Live watching and reactions to the Johnny Gargano speech on NXT TV
  • Some talk about the latest two “Succession” episodes and the New Yorker article on Jeremy Strong.

