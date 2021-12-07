VIP AUDIO 12/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Live reaction to Gargano’s promo on NXT, WarGames, Brock-Reigns, McAfee’s Future Endeavored quip, Sami, Cody, Briscoes-FTR, TripleMania, Syuri at World of Stardom (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- NXT WarGames talk
- Pat McAfee’s “Future Endeavored Kick” quip on Smackdown
- Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Day One
- Charlotte, Toni Storm, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and WWE Women’s Division in general
- Cody Rhodes and the table spot and back burns, Brandi’s social media ineptness
- Briscoes-FTR social media duel over t-shirts
- AAA TripleMania thoughts
- Syuri’s upcoming World of Stardom match and great matches leading into the title shot
- Live watching and reactions to the Johnny Gargano speech on NXT TV
- Some talk about the latest two “Succession” episodes and the New Yorker article on Jeremy Strong.
