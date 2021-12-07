News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/7 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Khan predicts MJF will be cheered, Danielson cuts down Hangman & Dark Order as spoiled millennials, Cody doubles down again on not changing, more Dynamite notes (14 min.)

December 7, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Tony Khan predicts MJF will be cheered tomorrow night.
  • Bryan Danielson cuts down Hangman Page & Dark Order as spoiled millennials in “Road to Dynamite” video on YouTube.
  • Cody Rhodes doubles down again on not changing and says he wants to “evolve wrestling” to a place it’s never been and show his teeth as a lion.
  • Brit Baker’s comments on tomorrow night’s match.

