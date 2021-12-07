VIP AUDIO 12/7 – Radican Worldwide: Interview with Shane Taylor – How idea for Shane Taylor Promotions came about, teaming with Keith Lee, learning from The Young Bucks and Cody, challenging the SuperKliq, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by Ring of Honor wrestler Shane Taylor for a brand new interview on Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Taylor discussing the formation of Shane Taylor Promotions and where he got the inspiration from. Taylor talks about his relationship with Keith Lee, whom he teamed with as The Pretty Boy Killers early in his ROH career, and what he learned from Lee and how he applied those lessons to mentoring his stablemates Moses, Kaun, O’Shay Edwards, and Ron Hunt. Taylor also talks about what went through his head when he heard ROH was going to hiatus and what the atmosphere was like at ROH’s TV tapings after the announcement.

Taylor also discusses his pending free agency and whether or not he’s had serious discussions with organizations about signing a contract, what he learned from being around The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes from when they were in ROH together, what it would have meant to him to have gotten a reign with the ROH World Title, issuing a challenge on Twitter to the Superkliq, and his thoughts on Darius Lockhart’s tweet about black wrestling building from within. The show concludes with Taylor discussing his Fight Without Honor match against Kenny King at Final Battle and the pressure he feels to deliver in the ring based on the expectations from fans based on prior Fight Without Honor matches. Shane was a tremendous guest and gave thoughtful answers to a variety of questions.

Final Battle takes place on Dec. 11 and airs live on PPV, Honor Club, and Fite.tv.

