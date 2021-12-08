FREE PODCAST 12/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss the fire incident between Cody Rhodes and Andrade, Cody as a babyface, WWE vs. AEW contracts, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s episode talking about the fire incident between Cody Rhodes and Andrade from last week’s Dynamite. Other topics include Cody as a babyface, WWE vs. AEW contracts, who is a free agent soon, is Kyle O’Reilly potentially on his way to AEW, and Will Ospreay headed to MLW. Plus, the guys preview this week’s Dynamite and take listener emails.

