VIP AUDIO 12/8 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Several options for big angle in Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal, MJF disses his parents and lists his influences, Khan talks about battling WWE, latest Twitter trash talk (26 min.)

December 8, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Final thoughts on tonight’s Dynamite including the various options Tony Khan has regarding the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal in terms of a major angle and compelling one-on-one match-up between the winners next week.
  • The latest trash-talk on Twitter going into Dynamite.
  • Tony Khan’s comments about whether he’s being an aggressor against WWE, and his thoughts on outdrawing WWE in the new ABS Arena.
  • Highlights of Tony Khan’s and MJF’s recent media interviews including a list of people MJF says he has been inspired by, the C.M. Punk feud, the dancing segment with Chris Jericho, and being cheered or boos on Long Island. Plus, MJF’s classic comments on his parents.

