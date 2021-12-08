News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1752 (Dec. 8, 2021): NXT WarGames report, Keller’s TV reports on Rampage, Dynamite, Smackdown, Raw, Parks column on ROH Final Battle, more

December 8, 2021

PWTorch Newsletter #1752

Cover-dated December 8, 2021

LINK: 1752 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on Johnny Gargano’s show-closing speech followed by Kelly Wells’ NXT WarGames report… Keller’s TV reports on Rampage, Smackdown, Raw, and Dynamite… Greg Parks feature column on ROH Final Battle…  More…

