WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza dies at age 86

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 8, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: NWA
WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza has died. He was 86 years old.

Jim Ross took to social media on Wednesday to reveal the news. “Just heard from old, Winnipeg friend Bob Holliday that Jack Lanza has passed away at the age of 86,” Ross said. “Jack was our lead agent during the Attitude Era. Helluva hand.”

Lanza was trained by Verne Gagne in his hometown of Minnesota. Lanza was a member of The Blackjacks and worked in multiple territories including the AWA, WWWF, Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and others. Lanza retired from active wrestling in 1985, but worked as a road agent in WWE He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Stan Hansen in 2016.

