WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza dies at age 86

WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza has died. He was 86 years old.

Jim Ross took to social media on Wednesday to reveal the news. “Just heard from old, Winnipeg friend Bob Holliday that Jack Lanza has passed away at the age of 86,” Ross said. “Jack was our lead agent during the Attitude Era. Helluva hand.”

Just heard from old, Winnipeg friend Bob Holliday that Jack Lanza has passed away at the age of 86. Jack was our lead agent during the Attitude Era. Helluva hand. 🙏🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 8, 2021

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza. Jack Lanza was a man’s man, respected and beloved by all. He loved and worked for WWE for many years. His loyalty and dedication will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/4wpq9E1Ypo — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2021

Lanza was trained by Verne Gagne in his hometown of Minnesota. Lanza was a member of The Blackjacks and worked in multiple territories including the AWA, WWWF, Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and others. Lanza retired from active wrestling in 1985, but worked as a road agent in WWE He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Stan Hansen in 2016.