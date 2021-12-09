12/8 ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Chelsea Green vs. Miranda Alize; post-Final Battle championship match announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY REPORT

DECEMBER 8, 2021

AIRED ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Angelina Love, Mandy Leon

Opening video.

-In an empty arena Miranda Alize made her entrance. The Allure were on commentary in place of Caprice Coleman. Chelsea Green was the opponent. Riccaboni said Green wants to face whoever’s champion after Final Battle.

(Pageot’s Perspective: This was likely taped a long time ago, before news broke that this Saturday’s Final Battle will very possibly be the final ROH show ever.)

(1) CHELSEA GREEN vs. “THE LUCHA BADDIE” MIRANDA ALIZE

Alize bailed to the floor early on. Green chased her around the ring. Alize slid into the ring and dropkicked Green off the apron when she tried to follow. Green chucked into the barricade. (Why do they have a barricade when there are no fans?) Basement hurricanrana in the ring for Alize’s first two-count. Green with a codebuster that left both women down. They traded elbows from a kneeling position. Green with a dropkick to the side of Alize’s head. Missile dropkick connected for two on Alize. Ripcord knee from Alize and a Go To Sleep. Green with a curb stomp into the bottom turnbuckle.

The Allure left commentary and walked down to the barricade to take photos. Alize hit a cutter on the distracted Green. Drive-By for the pin.

WINNER: Miranda Alize in 7:29.

-The Allure congratulated Green and left.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Riccaboni just casually slipped in on commentary that Holidead will challenge either Rok-C or Willow Nightingale for the ROH Women’s Championship “on the Christmas episode.” Presumably that’s the episode of television that premieres December 27th on ROH’s website and Fite, though he could mean the December 22nd episode of Women’s Division Wednesday. Either way, it’s surprising that we will get unseen content for at least a little while following the pay-per-view.

This match was a bit stilted, though that could be due to the empty arena setting. It furthers the Green-Allure feud, which could possibly continue in the NWA or Impact with Green appearing in both those promotions currently. I’m glad to see Alize not get bumped back down the card after failing to win the championship at Death Before Dishonor. The future in ROH in 2022 would have seemingly been very bright for her if there was a future for ROH in 2022.)