VIP AUDIO 12/9 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: On-site report from UBS Arena with Frank Peteani, attendance details on UBS show compared to prior events, Starks-Cage exchange, more social media notes (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- Quick note on Matt Hardy’s brother, Jeff Hardy, being released by WWE and hope for a happy ending down the line of a Hardy Boyz reunion after Jeff gets better
- Detailed on-site report from UBS Arena with Frank Peteani
- Attendance details on UBS show compared to prior Dynamite events this year
- Social media notes including Ricky Starks-Brian Cage exchange and more comments from wrestlers coming out of last night’s Dynamite
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply