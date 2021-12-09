News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/9 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: On-site report from UBS Arena with Frank Peteani, attendance details on UBS show compared to prior events, Starks-Cage exchange, more social media notes (37 min.)

December 9, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Quick note on Matt Hardy’s brother, Jeff Hardy, being released by WWE and hope for a happy ending down the line of a Hardy Boyz reunion after Jeff gets better
  • Detailed on-site report from UBS Arena with Frank Peteani
  • Attendance details on UBS show compared to prior Dynamite events this year
  • Social media notes including Ricky Starks-Brian Cage exchange and more comments from wrestlers coming out of last night’s Dynamite

