VIP AUDIO 12/10 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Era of honor ends – Analysis of ROH and its artistic and historic impact on the professional wrestling business (45 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Ring of Honor. On the show, Zack Heydorn talks about and dissects the artistic and historical impact ROH made on professional wrestling. Specific discussion points include the presentation of the company, the tone of its early shows, the benefits of contrasting WWE at the time, top stars that came out of ROH, must-see matches from the early ROH era, analysis on what the wrestling industry will be like with ROH no longer around, a small PPV preview for Final Battle 2021, and more. Enjoy!

