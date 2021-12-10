News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/10 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Heyman gets Lesnar to snap against Sami, RK-Bro vs. New Day vs. Usos in main event, Charlotte vs. Storm, Drew vs. Sheamus, Sonya-Naomi saga (24 min.)

December 10, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Paul Heyman gets Brock Lesnar to snap against Sami, RK-Bro vs. New Day vs. The Usos in main event, Charlotte vs. Toni Storm, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, the Sonya Deville-Naomi saga continues, Jackass cast shows up to interact with Riddle, and more.

