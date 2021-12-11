FREE PODCAST 12/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Dan Kuester returns for part two of WON ballot chat, JYD’s strength, wrestlers that were omitted, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Deep Dive concludes a look at the Observer HOF ballots for Rich and guest Dan Kuester. They talk historical candidates that worked for them, the enduring special case for Edge, C.M. Punk and similarities to the Curb Your Enthusiasm “spite shop” with regards to his presence in AEW post-NXT, JYD’s breaking of atypical thinking of black wrestlers, and Rich’s impassioned plea for Akira Taue.

