VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #685 (December 29, 2001): Nash-WWE talks heat up in prep for big January before brand split, Flair says WWF Title always bigger than NWA Title, Jim Ross Torch Talk pt. 7, Ask the Torch

SUMMARY of #685 cover-dated December 29, 2001: This issue’s cover story looks at the developments in negotiations between Kevin Nash and the WWF and it’s potential impact on the pending brand split… WWF Newswire includes Ric Flair saying the WWF Title was always better than the NWA Title… Part seven of the “Torch Talk” with Jim Ross including his thoughts on working with Paul Heyman… Jason Powell’s extensive 2001 Year in Quotes… Ask the Torch… Wade Keller’s End Notes on 2001… Plus ETC. Newswire, reports on Raw and Smackdown, 1991 Backtrack, XWF rebutts Torch report, and more…



