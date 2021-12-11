News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/11 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: AEW sends Jay Lethal to headline ROH Final Battle after Bandido tests positive for COVID-19, plus FTR brawl with Briscoes, and all-star AEW cast of ROH alum send video messages (16 min.)

December 11, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • AEW helping ROH in a pinch by sending Jay Lethal to replace Bandido in the ROH Final Battle PPV main event to face Jonathan Gresham.
  • FTR show up and brawl with The Briscoes after they win the ROH Tag Team Titles, amplifying what had been an online war of words.
  • AEW wrestlers sending video statements to air on Final Battle including Bryan Danielson, C.M. Punk, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Adam Cole.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021