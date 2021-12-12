News Ticker

Promo segment announced for this week’s Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 12, 2021

Bobby Lashley will address his attack on Kevin Owens, Big E, and Seth Rollins on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Lashley attacked the three men after Big E defeated Kevin Owens in a cage match on last week’s episode of Raw. Owens, Big E, and Rollins are scheduled to square off at WWE Day One on New Year’s Day for the WWE Championship.

Lashley is a former WWE Champion.

