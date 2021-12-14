FREE PODCAST 12/14 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Radican talk ROH Final Battle, ROH’s legacy and contributions, ROH’s potential future, plus the Cody problem, WWE’s top stars (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Sean Radican, a long-time PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

A look at ROH’s future and what it actually means that they’ve shut down but are possibly relaunching in August. What would that relaunch look like and who would the top stars be?

ROH’s peak eras and biggest stars through the years

ROH’s contributions and legacies to the wrestling industry.

Could ROH have grown to a point that AEW wouldn’t have happened, and would that have ultimately been successful compared to AEW?

ROH Final Battle thoughts including the video messages from ex-ROH wrestlers and the Jay Lethal substitution. Plus, where does Lethal rank on ROH’s all-time list.

AEW’s ratings since the big acquisitions.

The Cody problem, with a look back at early signs of issues with him in ROH and the origin of the relationship with The Young Bucks.

Some WWE talk to close things out including potential big matches for WrestleMania and the state of the women’s division.

