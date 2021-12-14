News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Hook’s debut and why he became a cult-like figure, the joy of Brock’s current character, Xavier making a difference off-camera, ROH Final Battle, Lashley, MLW, more (114 min.)

December 14, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • Lengthy overview of the unlikely, unintended rise of Hook’s popularity on social media, a review of his debut match last Friday, and what is his upside and what risks exist with his push?
  • Thoughts on the pros and cons of Bobby Lashley being added to the WWE Title match at Day 1
  • The Toni Storm-Sasha Banks protege-mentor relationship.
  • The latest with Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn on Smackdown and if the expected Lesnar-Roman Reign-Paul Heyman dynamic going forward shifted because of last week’s show.
  • More from Smackdown.
  • Xavier Woods/Austin Creed’s off-camera influence growing when it comes to how he’s handled revenue-generation on Up Up Down Down.
  • Thoughts on ROH’s Final Battle PPV and WWE not participating in any way while AEW, Impact, and the NWA step up.
  • The Rock’s post about Nick Khan and the latest on Khan’s influence on WWE.
  • Updated reaction to the potential departures of Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano from NXT, plus Kairi Sane’s next move.
  • MLW’s change up to Azteca Underground instead of MLW Fusion on YouTube.
  • Then 23 minutes of bonus content talking about the “Succession” season finale.

