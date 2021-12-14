VIP AUDIO 12/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Hook’s debut and why he became a cult-like figure, the joy of Brock’s current character, Xavier making a difference off-camera, ROH Final Battle, Lashley, MLW, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Lengthy overview of the unlikely, unintended rise of Hook’s popularity on social media, a review of his debut match last Friday, and what is his upside and what risks exist with his push?

Thoughts on the pros and cons of Bobby Lashley being added to the WWE Title match at Day 1

The Toni Storm-Sasha Banks protege-mentor relationship.

The latest with Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn on Smackdown and if the expected Lesnar-Roman Reign-Paul Heyman dynamic going forward shifted because of last week’s show.

More from Smackdown.

Xavier Woods/Austin Creed’s off-camera influence growing when it comes to how he’s handled revenue-generation on Up Up Down Down.

Thoughts on ROH’s Final Battle PPV and WWE not participating in any way while AEW, Impact, and the NWA step up.

The Rock’s post about Nick Khan and the latest on Khan’s influence on WWE.

Updated reaction to the potential departures of Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano from NXT, plus Kairi Sane’s next move.

MLW’s change up to Azteca Underground instead of MLW Fusion on YouTube.

Then 23 minutes of bonus content talking about the “Succession” season finale.

