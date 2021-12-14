VIP AUDIO 12/14 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Todd Martin cohosts to talk WCW Fall Brawl 1996. DDP vs. Chavo, Jericho vs. Benoit, Konnan vs. Juventud, Harlem Heat vs. Nasty Boys, WCW vs. NWO in WarGames, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin joins Frank for the first time on the renamed “Pro Wrestling Then and Now” (formerly known as “WWE Then and Now”) to look back on WCW Fall Brawl 1996. They review the entire card, which featured a heel Diamond Dallas Page vs. a young Chavo Guerrero, Konnan vs. Juventud Guerrera, Four Horsemen’s Chris Benoit vs. a young Chris Jericho, Harlem Heat vs. the Nasty Boys for the WCW Tag Team Championship, and team WCW (Flair, Anderson, Luger, Sting) vs. team NWO (Hogan, Hall & Nash, Imposter Sting). Discussion points include:

The progression of Diamond Dallas Page and how he got over at the right time.

How Chavo & Eddie Guerrero progressed opposite of what people may have thought early on.

Big man matches that were historically better than others.

Mike Tenay’s commentary.

The odd placement of Konnan in the Dungeon of Doom and the various members that were part of the odd faction through the years. Todd brings up the issues of Konnan and the wrestlers he brought from AAA. They also talk about the dangerous spots and botches in the match against Juventud.

Where would late 90s Juventud fit in today’s wrestling?

Stakes in wrestling then and now and how fans can be more invested, and a sidebar discussion about today’s AEW.

A young Chris Jericho taking on Chris Benoit and the dangerous spots in their match. Did we see it all along in Jericho? Is it tough to watch Benoit matches knowing what we know?

What was going on with Rey Misterio, Jr. and Dean Malenko?

The finish in the Giant vs. Randy Savage match and how ineffective that was at building Savage as the next challenger to Hulk Hogan.

The ineffectiveness of the babyfaces in team WCW ahead of their WarGames match. Why didn’t they name a fourth partner?

Lex Luger’s promo skills.

They compare WarGames of then to today’s NXT format.

Is an invasion angle in the cards for AEW, run by Tony Khan who grew up watching 90s WCW?

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

