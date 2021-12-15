VIP AUDIO 12/14 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Winter is Coming match-by-match preview, Road to Dynamite notes, ROH Champ Gresham calls out two AEW stars, Danielson talks to Dallas newspaper (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- AEW Winter is Coming match-by-match preview
- Road to Dynamite notes
- Winter is Coming attendance update
- Jonathan Gresham calls out C.M. Punk and Bryan Danielson for ROH Title defenses
- Bryan Danielson talks to Dallas newspaper about a dream scenario with Darby, comparing Arthur Ashe Stadium experience to WrestleManias, where he in his career, Hangman Page compared to Kenny Omega, and more.
