VIP AUDIO 12/14 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Winter is Coming match-by-match preview, Road to Dynamite notes, ROH Champ Gresham calls out two AEW stars, Danielson talks to Dallas newspaper (18 min.)

December 15, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • AEW Winter is Coming match-by-match preview
  • Road to Dynamite notes
  • Winter is Coming attendance update
  • Jonathan Gresham calls out C.M. Punk and Bryan Danielson for ROH Title defenses
  • Bryan Danielson talks to Dallas newspaper about a dream scenario with Darby, comparing Arthur Ashe Stadium experience to WrestleManias, where he in his career, Hangman Page compared to Kenny Omega, and more.

