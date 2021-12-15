News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/15 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Kevin Owens re-signs with WWE, Raw and Smackdown ratings, Raw attendance, NXT notes including Breakker and Harland impressions (22 min.)

December 15, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Kevin Owens re-signs with WWE, with analysis of the choice he made and why he’s valuable to WWE, but what a big loss it is for fans of AEW, why KO is following a common life-style pattern of an indy star who makes it big, and how might this boost KO’s push in WWE.
  • Raw and Smackdown ratings perspective.
  • Raw live attendance notes
  • NXT notes including impressions of Bron Breakker and Harland, plus next week’s key matches

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021