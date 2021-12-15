VIP AUDIO 12/15 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Kevin Owens re-signs with WWE, Raw and Smackdown ratings, Raw attendance, NXT notes including Breakker and Harland impressions (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- Kevin Owens re-signs with WWE, with analysis of the choice he made and why he’s valuable to WWE, but what a big loss it is for fans of AEW, why KO is following a common life-style pattern of an indy star who makes it big, and how might this boost KO’s push in WWE.
- Raw and Smackdown ratings perspective.
- Raw live attendance notes
- NXT notes including impressions of Bron Breakker and Harland, plus next week’s key matches
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply