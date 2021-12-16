News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/15 – East Coast Cast #575 (NSFW): Trav and Cam are joined by Tampa Bay rapper and pro wrestling fan @BigBabyScumbag to talk wrestling, the rap game, more (84 min.)

December 16, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: For the last live ECC of the year, Trav and Cam bring on Tampa Bay rapper and pro wrestling fan @BigBabyScumbag to chop it up about wrestling and the rap game. The guys ask about Scumbag’s life growing up in the deep country with only two Walmarts as outside entertainment. Big Baby’s friendship with popular indy wrestler AJ Gray. His latest wrestling themed mixtape, HustleMania. Cam and Trav also talk the headlines of the week including the odd Jeff Hardy saga that lead to WWE firing Jeff last week.

