VIP AUDIO 12/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): WrestleManias most re-watch worthy, Christmas-themed wrestling history, what is charisma, what made Joe’s ROH Title reign so good, wrestling bears, HOF, Toni, more (85 min.)

In part three of The Fix this week, "The Fix Mailbag" edition, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by VIP members:

The crowds at Dynamite eat up a lot of non-serious AEW characters and content, but could that be encouraging content that stunts their growth?

Which WrestleManias do you rewatch most often, picking one from each of the five year segments?

What is the history of Christmas-themed pro wrestling shows over the decades?

Is there a list of matches Wade has rated five stars?

What exactly is charisma, and how would you precisely define C.M. Punk’s charisma?

How commonly were wrestling bears used in pro wrestling history?

What are your thoughts on WWE shelving the Lex Luger and “superfan” Vladimir documentaries?

Who should Conor McGregor’s next opponent be?

What specifically made Samoa Joe’s Ring of Honor World Title run so special, and which matches were particular highlights?

How can WWE want us to root for Toni Storm the way she’s being presented?

Aren’t fans just playing along with Bryan Danielson’s heel turn, and therefore it’s not really a bad thing if fans still actually like him? Wouldn’t fans do the same for C.M. Punk?

Was Todd too hard on the C.M. Punk-MJF promo at UBS Arena in Long Island?

Shouldn’t fans have been given a payoff to the break-up of Miz and John Morrison before Miz was cut? What is the history of other tag team break-ups that weren’t capitalized on?

Is TNT a good partner for AEW considering the preemptions have seemed to be a setback for them?

Rank Edge, C.M. Punk, Junkyard Dog, and Goldberg in terms of Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame worthiness.

Hook and his chewing gum.

