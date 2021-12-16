VIP AUDIO 12/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): New Japan, UFC, Raw, Smackdown, NXT 2.0 review including Sami-Lesnar-Heyman, Breakker vs. Strong, NIL presentation (62 min.)

News Ticker

December 16, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

  • New Japan at Sumo Hall leading to WrestleKingdom
  • UFC review and preview
  • Full review of NXT 2.0 including latest with Bron Breakker headlining against Roderick Strong
  • Full review of Raw including Bobby Lashley wrestling three times
  • Full review of Smackdown including latest with Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman

