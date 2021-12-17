ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 12/17 (Spoiler-Free): Eddie and Luchas and Proud & Powerful vs. 2point0 and Garcia and Acclaimed, Tay vs. Penelope in Women’s Submission Match, SuperKliq vs. Best Friends, Lambert Returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER

DECEMBER 17, 2021

GARLAND, TX. AT THE CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations)

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

The Lucha Brothers defeated AAA Tag Team Champions FTR to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford & The Bunny defeated Ruby Soho & Anna Jay & Tay Conti

Hook, in his debut match on AEW TV, defeated Fuego Del Sol.

Adam Cole (w/the Young Bucks, Brandon Cutler, and Bobby Fish) defeated Wheeler Yuta (w/Trent Berretta, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Rocky Romero

Arena

Tonight’s episode of Rampage was recorded following Dynamite this past Wednesday. See Wednesday’s Dynamite primer for information about the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

Three matches and a return were set up on Dynamite.

Eight-Man Tag: SuperKliq members Adam Cole & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and Bobby Fish vs. Best Friends (Trent Berretta, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Rocky Romero of Chaos)

After defeating Wheeler Yuta in the main event of Rampage last week, Adam Cole nor his SuperKliq partners were done. They attacked Yuta and the Best Friends as they were coming to his aid. Cole then kicked Orange Cassidy in the balls and joined up with the Young Bucks to give Trent Berretta a triple BTE trigger. This after Trent spent time on the shelf due to spinal surgery.

This past week on Dynamite, all four men boasted about their actions last week, and suggested an eight-man tag for Rampage. Matt Jackson said they would destroy the 1993 minivan driven by Sue, Trent’s mother, and then superkick her in the mouth. Later in the show, we learned that the match was made official.

Greg came back and so did Sue and now my mom won’t talk to me for a week — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) December 9, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: This has nothing to do with this match, but I just want to say what a pleasure it has been to be the author of the AEW television primers. I know what’s coming and don’t have to wait until the last minute to find out what the promotion has planned for the show. Anyway, I don’t have a ton to say about this as it’s straight forward and advances the story between Best Friends (Chaos) and the SuperKliq. I’m looking forward to seeing how Trent does in the ring after a long absence. Based on what I see on Twitter, Trent’s mother is involved in this a lot for better or worse. Also, since Kazuchika Okada requested the Best Friends join Chaos, does anybody know when he’s coming? (I know I know, pipe dream. One can hope.)

Submission Match: Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford

Separate videos aired by Tay Conti and Penelope Ford where Tay challenged Penelope to a submission match. Tay said she was tired of Penelope and The Bunny’s antics, in particular the use of brass knuckles. Last week in their Trios match, Nyla Rose’s manager Vickie Guerrero (EXCUSE ME!) slipped the knucks to Bunny who used them to hit Anna Jay. Nyla later gave Anna the Beast Bomb to secure the win.

Penelope accepted saying she would tap Tay out to the Muta Lock. We learned later that the match was made official. Tay recently challenged Dr. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Full Gear. Penelope lost to Ruby Soho in the first round of the TBS Championship.

.@TayConti_ shut your trap and cut the crap, @thePenelopeFord will make you TAP! You sealed your fate with your dumb idea, Penelope will leave you disassembled like furniture from @IKEAUSA. Tonight you’ll see your threat, well it did not age…. Tap tap tap tonight on #rampage https://t.co/RCjdfRzqmf — Beyoncé Bloodlust (@NylaRoseBeast) December 17, 2021

Real black belt rules 🥋 https://t.co/IDsf2qkfEb — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) December 17, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: I’m curious to see how these two will work together, and I like the submission tag being added. It gives what some may view as a throw-away match some stakes, even though nothing is technically on the line. I want these women to be elevated so that they can be legit opponents for either the women’s or TBS Championships.

10-Man Tag: AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) & Proud and Powerful (Santana & Ortiz) vs. 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) & Danny Garcia & The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

On Dynamite Eddie Kingston expressed his frustration with 2point0. They along with Danny Garcia have been a thorn in Eddie’s side after a series of attacks backstage including last week on Dynamite on Long Island, several weeks ago after Eddie’s match with Garcia, and an attack on his long-time friend Ortiz of Proud & Powerful (Does anybody remember when this happened? I like to cite when these things took place, but I can’t remember. I looked through numerous TV reports but couldn’t find it.). Eddie said Mox (Jon Moxley wasn’t around to team up with him) but he challenged 2point0 and Garcia to find two more partners to face him, the Lucha Brothers, and Santana & Ortiz.

Santana & Ortiz won a squash match over Mike Verna & Anthony Gangone (w/Prince Nana) on this week’s Dark Elevation (recorded at UBS Arena last week). 2point0 and the Acclaimed lost to Jurassic Express and the Varsity Blondes last week on Dynamite. 2point0 & Garcia did come out on the winning end on Dark this week against Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno & Colt Cabana of the Dark Order.

Eddie Kingston was associated with Santana & Ortiz when they were LAX in Impact Wrestling.

Kissing ass ain’t my thing.

Maybe that’s the problem… https://t.co/ntgnN4YUYU — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) December 9, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: Santana’s Twitter is very interesting. I’d really love to see more of Santana & Ortiz on TV. I enjoy their work on the mic and in the ring and I wonder if this is an avenue to pivot to them facing the Lucha Brothers for the tag titles at Battle of the Belts. I know that’s face team vs. face team, but they have history wrestling against each other, and they can find a way to tell that story. I’m not worried about the face vs. face dynamic.

Dan Lambert Returns

During the Dynamite episode on Long Island, Cody Rhodes advised TNT Champion Sammy Guevara that he was his next challenger for the title and the match would take place on Christmas Day (I am assuming Rampage will air Christmas Day night with A Christmas Story in the 24-hr loop on TNT beginning on Christmas Eve (Friday)). Men of the Year Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page cut in from the balcony. Page expressed frustration at Cody getting a title questioning if he had to be an EVP or kiss Tony’s ass to get one of his own. He said the title shot he did get previously was thanks to Dan Lambert. Guevara defeated Page on an episode of Rampage a few months ago in that match to retain the title.

Lambert took part in the Minnesota Street Fight at Full Gear alongside Men of the Year and America’s Top Team who took on Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle. He was a thorn in the side of the Inner Circle for quite some time. Page said he was coming back, and it was officially announced on Dynamite.

Frank’s Analysis: Are we not excited to see Dan Lambert make his return? I must admit it was a guilty pleasure seeing him rail on the crowd and Chris Jericho & The Inner Circle, even if the feud really didn’t do much other than provide entertainment whenever they verbally went at it. Page and Sky are two guys I want to see utilized more. They can speak for themselves just fine, but the combination of them and Lambert is must-see, at least for me.

