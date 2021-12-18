News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs. Ago): Wade talks with Jim Ross about end of Lawler’s WWE TV run, HBK-Styles prospects, HOF candidates, NJPW on AXS, more (96 min.)

December 18, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (12-16-2016). Wade interviews Jim Ross, who talks about the end of Jerry Lawler’s run on WWE TV, the prospects of a Shawn Michaels vs. A.J. Styles match, Hall of Fame candidates this year, New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV including WrestleKingdom 11 this January, and much more with live callers and email questions.

