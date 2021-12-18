VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #686 (January 5, 2001): McNeill’s 2001 Timeline Article, Nash comes to terms with WWE, Keller looks ahead to WrestleMania 18 possible line-up, Torch Talk with Thatcher

News Ticker

SUMMARY of #686 cover-dated January 5, 2002: This issue’s centerpiece is Pat McNeill’s fabulous annual “Timeline” article featuring his look at everything ridiculous, ironic, and hypocritical as he marches through the year day by day, month by month… Plus, details of Kevin Nash coming to terms with the WWF, live reports on the upstart XWF promotion, part one of a Torch Talk with WWF trainer Les Thatcher, Wade Keller’s look ahead to WrestleMania 2002, reports on Raw and Smackdown, the 1991 Backtrack, and more…

