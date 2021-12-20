12/20 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Styles & Omos vs. The Mysterios, Cutting Edge with Miz & Maryse, Belair vs. Doudrop, Day 1 hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

DECEMBER 20, 2021

MILWAUKEE, WISC. AT FISERV FORUM

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

OPENING WORDS…

This is second-to-late episode before the Day 1 PPV, which might typically be when big angles would occur, but the main event is pretty well set, and it’s a holiday week where they might be downshifting a bit before revving up again after Day 1 with the Royal Rumble hype. I’m curious what they do to build anticipation for the Fatal Four-way match which had three heels and one babyface. Will there be any “tells” that lean toward expectations for a WWE Title change, and if so, with Kevin Owens extending his WWE deal, could he suddenly be a candidate when just last week he was not even in the convo as a potential winner?

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package on Bobby Lashley’s victories last week to earn his way into the Day 1 main event which expanded to a Fatal Four-way match with Big E defending against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens also.

-Lashley’s music played and he walked out with MVP. He was wearing a leather jacket over a shirt and tie with slacks and dress shoes. And of course sunglasses. Jimmy Smith recapped “a motivated and upset” Lashley earning his way into the Day 1 main event. Byron Saxton said the incumbent champion doesn’t have to lose the match to lose his title (which remains one of WWE’s worst rules, diminishing the lineage of the title changing hands in a credible, meaningful way). MVP asked fans to cheer for the All Mighty. He touted what he accomplished last week. He compared it to winning a bunch of different sports competitions in one night like the Boston Marathon and a big MMA fight.

Big E interrupted and walked to the ring. He said something is sticking in his craw. He said the Bobby he knows is strong and dominant and has a lot of sisters, but when it comes to getting it done in the ring, he does it all on his own. He said that’s why he was so surprised when “Iceberg Slim” (MVP) cracked him in the knee. MVP smiled with pride. Big E said that made him think Lashley doesn’t have the plums he thought he did.

Lashley said he didn’t need help from anyone. Lashley told MVP to confirm that he interfered on his own. He said he didn’t ask for or need his help. Lashley said he’s no saint, but he’ll spear his ass and take the victory. Lashley told MVP that people are questioning whether he can beat Big E on his own. He revealed that MVP told him last week he could beat Big E, so he told MVP to give it a try this week. He said he is a two-time U.S. Champion. He said he’d stand outside of the ring and see if MVP can win. Big E set his WWE Title on the mat and looked ready to fight. MVP, dressed in a suit, wound up his cane. Grave asked if Lashley threw MVP to the wolves. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens jumped Lashley at ringside from behind and threw him into the ringpost. Big E joined in the fight, but Seth and KO beat him up. Then they entered the ring and stomped away at Lashley. KO held him as Seth set up a Stomp. Big E interjected himself. Lashley got up and gave Seth the Dominator.

(Keller’s Analysis: That wasn’t a babyface turn for Lashley, but it certainly positioned him more sympathetically than Seth and KO. With Lashley also distancing himself from MVP’s interference and using his words against him, it could be planting seeds for him to be a babyface. Not sure what that means in terms of Day 1’s main event or if it lasts beyond the Day 1 main event, but it does set up Big E and Lashley as perhaps unlikely allies in that match.)

-A clip aired from last week of Doudrop attacking Bianca Belair from behind.

-Backstage, Belair was smiling and warming up. Sarah Schreiber approached her and asked her about Doudrop. She said they’ll have one final match where she’ll learn no matter how much she attacks her, she’ll never take her out. She said her hand will be held up in victory as the undeniable EST of WWE.

-Belair made her entrance. [c]

-Backstage Kevin Owens said he’s known Lashley since 2004 and he somehow keeps getting younger. He said he’s like a Super-Jacked Benjamin Button. He said they need to take him out of the match. Seth said he can’t hear himself think. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville approached them. Pearce said they have an idea for one of the greatest tag team matches on Raw ever. KO knew where they were heading. Pearce said Lashley & Big E vs. Seth & KO. Seth told KO he was too loud and he gave them that idea. Seth walked away to think. KO said they should stay together and strategize.

(Keller’s Analysis: Well, that totally makes the way the opening segment played out make sense. Locally, they advertised a Fatal four-way with those four to help sell tickets, so this augment what was advertised to help sell tickets without completely being guilty of false advertising since the same four will be in the main event.)

(1) BIANCA BELAIR vs. DOUDROP

Doudrop made her entrance. Doudrop blocked a very early K.O.D. attempt, then took over offense early. Doudrop caught Belair mid-air at 3:00 and powerslammed her for a two count. Belair avoided a senton and went for a running handspring, but Doudrop lifted her knees. Smith called it a “veteran move.” Belair dropped to the floor. Doudrop went after her and charged. Belair moved, then gave her a spinebuster. They cut to a break. [c]

They battled in a corner of the ring after the break. Doudrop landed a cannonball and scored a near fall. They continued to battle back and forth, with Doudrop getting in more of the offense. Belair finished Doudrop with a KOD. They showed a fan going bonkers at that display of power. They were near the ropes and Doudrop gave Belair a small push up with one of her feet and helped them keep their balance. It was still impressive.

WINNER: Belair in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid match. Not a ton of fan heat, as Doudrop just isn’t established as a dastardly heel threat, but she comes across as a formidable opponent so Belair gained from their short series of matches. This was billed as the final chapter of their mini-feud.)

-Clips aired of Austin Theory attacking Finn Balor.

-Kevin Patrick interviewed Theory, who said he feels like the luckiest Superstar in the world because Vince McMahon spends so much time with him. He said he thinks Vince sees him as the future WWE Champion. Theory walked away, and Patrick said in his wake, “You better hope you don’t lose.”

-Finn Balor made his ring entrance. [c]

(2) FINN BALOR vs. AUSTIN THEORY

Smith said there’s an edge to Balor’s demeanor tonight. Theory then made his entrance. He took a selfie as he posed in the ring. When the bell rang, Balor went after him aggressively. Theory came back at ringside and rammed Balor back-first into the ring apron. Graves said Theory took on Big E a few weeks ago and was impressive and nearly won on several occasions. A graphic advertised Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Omos & A.J. Styles. Smith said young lions rule the jungle and old lions become food. Graves told Smith not to let Balor hear him say that and said Balor has a lot of tread left on the tires, almost trying to offset Smith’s potentially improvised line. Theory swept Balor’s leg as he went for a kick on the ring apron. He then gave him a neckbreaker off the ring apron onto the mat at ringside. They cut to a break. [c]

Graves said he’s sure Mr. McMahon is watching every move Theory is making. Balor climbed to the top rope, but Theory knocked him off balance. Smith called it a veteran move. Theory slammed Balor off the top rope, and then grabbed his phone and took a selfie as he made the cover. Balor leveraged Theory’s shoulder’s down for a two count. Balor then made a comeback with a dropkick and a top rope Coup do Grace for the win.

WINNER: Balor in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nice match. Theory looked like he belonged in there with Balor. Storyline-wise, it’s good to have Theory seem immature and making mistakes, as that gives McMahon something to chide him about. Also, if Balor lost to him, he’d be defined down pretty far considering Theory is so young on the main roster.)

-A recap aired of last week’s Miz TV that included Maryse walking out on Miz.

-Backstage, Miz told Omos he is curious if Cutting Edge can top Miz TV this week. Styles walked up to them and Miz left. Styles said they’ll let Miz do his song and dance and then they’ll win their tag match and become top contenders again. Omos put his hand on the back of Styles’s neck and said he can’t wait. Styles reacted like Omos was rougher with him than he’d have preferred and was worried it signaled dissent. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-They went to the announcers on camera who reacted to the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar situation briefly. They shifted to hyping that Liv Morgan would make a “Big Time Statement” later.

-Miz TV: Miz was in the ring as his music faded. Miz opened with a solemn, serious tone and addressed his “beautiful, loving, understanding wife” that he loves. He said she loves him and their family, so he implored her not talk about their relationship on the Cutting Edge tonight. He then quickly pivoted to his usual tone and introduced A.J. Styles and Omos. Saxton made fun of Miz “sucking up to his wife.” Graves said it’s called an apology and it’s an important part of a successful relationship. When Styles and Omos arrived, Omos threw his chair out of the ring. Miz said he didn’t need that chair and thanked Omos for getting rid of it.

Miz said he’s noticed that they’ve been out of sync lately. Styles said, “Like you and your wife.” Miz asked if the magic has left. Styles called it growing pains, but said they are destined for greatness. He said when he first saw Omos’s untapped potential, he knew he had to take him under his wing. He said he’s made great strides since then, and he could even become tag champions on his own. Styles said they’re seeing eye to eye now, and he suggested they clean house on WWE and take all the titles. Miz said that is interesting. He said his answer felt heartfelt and sincere. He said he heard otherwise, though. Styles said, “From who?” Miz said he heard differently from Omos himself.

Styles said Miz TV is trying to create controversy. He asked what kind of man puts the mother of his children in harm’s way. Miz said he’s deflecting, and he should have a convo with Omos. He said he was shocked at what Omos confided in him. He said he told him he is sick and tired of carrying him. Omos looked over at Styles, as if those comments rang true. Miz said Omos said he doesn’t need him and he actually thinks he’s holding him back. Miz said the so-called mutual respect they have is one-sided. He said it took Styles 15 years to get to WWE, whereas WWE begged Omos to sign a contract. He said Omos told him he isn’t the next Andre the Giant, but rather he’s the first Omos.

Styles stood and said they shouldn’t have come on his show and he’s full of garbage. He asked Omos if what Miz said is true. As he was about to speak, the Mysterios RUINED EVERYTHING by having their music interrupt at that moment. They made their way to the ring. Graves plugged that their tag match was up next.

(Keller’s Analysis: The trope of having wrestlers interrupting a climactic moment in a promo is frustrating and feels like a scripted copout. I get why they did it here, as Omos wasn’t clear in his body language how he felt about what Miz said either way. I think the heat goes on WWE for orchestrating the interruption, and there’s got to be a better way to accomplish the same thing than having someone in the back hit a button to start entrance music just as Omos was about to talk. Miz was a pro delivering his content, and Styles has turned out to be one of the bigger surprises of this generation in terms of being a totally reliable go-to guy for long-form exchanges like this in WWE.) [c]

(3) REY & DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. A.J. STYLES & OMOS

Rey rallied early against Styles with a tornado DDT and then a 619. He climbed to the top rope, but Styles lifted his knees on the splash attempt. Styles crawled over for a tag, but Omos turned away and didn’t offer his hand. Styles looked crestfallen. Rey rolled up Styles from behind for the win.

WINNERS: The Mysterios in 2:00.

-Styles looked up at Omos. He said he should have never taken him under his wing because he’s “a useless piece of trash.” Omos shoved Styles in the face. Styles fought back. Omos brushed off Styles and shoved him hard to the ground. Styles caught Omos with a forearm, then set up a Phenomenal Forearm. Omos grabbed Styles by the throat and then lifted him onto his shoulders and dropped him. Omos said, “Next time you see me, it will be a match against you, trash that.” Or something like that.

(Keller’s Analysis: The crowd didn’t really react to that moment, which was really strange. Omos should have gotten a big pop doing that to a heel who just called him a piece of trash, but the way it was booked, Omos quit on Styles and Styles hadn’t really done enough to seem like he deserved it. Plus Styles was just positioned as potentially the victim of Miz lying and spreading harmful rumors. The emotions just weren’t built well tonight or even along the way. Omos just doesn’t display much personality, which has limited fans bonding with him over the last few months. So this angle, while significant, didn’t resonate the way it should have and could have if played out differently and if Omos had more personality. He also flubbed the syntax on his line, which is pretty inexcusable given how little he was asked to say.)

-Randy Orton made his ring entrance. [c]

-They showed Theory about to knock on Mr. McMahon’s door, but then thinking better of it and walking away.

(4) CHAD GABLE (w/Otis) vs. RANDY ORTON

Early on, Gable took Orton down with a leg sweep. Orton regrouped as Gable gloated, “Alpha Academy, baby!” Orton applied his obligatory mid-match side headlock. Gable escaped with a head scissors. Orton set up a draping DDT a minute later, but Gable blocked it and then went for a German suplex. Orton blocked that and hit a quick RKO for the win.

WINNER: Orton in 3:00.

-Otis entered the ring afterward, but Orton saw him coming and set up an RKO. Otis blocked it three times and shoved Orton to the floor. Otis yelled down at Orton. Graves said Orton is a little taken aback.

(Keller’s Analysis: Otis vs. Orton has a chance to be a pretty good singles match. It’ll reveal whether they still have World Title Challenger level plans for Otis or if he’s more like Doudrop against Belair, just a challenger for a bigger star to beat.)

-A replay aired of the angle earlier with Seth and KO attacking Lashley and Big E.

-Backstage Lashley was about to change and a camera was filming him for some reason. (Creepy.) Then in walked MVP who asked if he’s good for tonight and if he can trust Big E. Lashley said he can’t trust Big E, but he’s going to kick the asses of Seth and KO. He said if Big E looks at him wrong, he’ll kick his ass too. MVP asked Lashley if he was just setting up a trap earlier and not bailing on him. Lashley didn’t answer. Instead he said he needs to hydrate and asked MVP to grab him some water. MVP said, “Sure thing, champ.” Saxton said that wasn’t the answer MVP was looking for.

-Damian Priest made his ring entrance. They found one guy in the crowd who looked to be around 20, give or take, who was very excited to see Priest. Saxton said Priest has a ton of momentum. They hyped him facing Dolph Ziggler next. [c]

-They went to a clip from earlier in the day at a Christmas display. Tozawa was looking around for R-Truth. Tamina told him to stay out of her way. She saw Reggie and Dana Brooke seeing Truth dressed up as Santa. Tamina saw that as her opportunity. She rolled up Dana, but Dana rolled through and ran away. Tozawa went after Truth. Tamina and Dana brawled in the midst of dangled Christmas lights. Tamina threw a fit when Brooke escaped.

(Keller’s Analysis: If that is what we have to endure to avoid a bigger Christmas theme injected into the main part of the show, I’ll accept it.)

(5) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER (w/Bobby Roode) – United States Championship Contenders Match



Graves said if Ziggler won, he’d jump the line into U.S. Title contendership. He said if Priest’s emotions get the best of him, Ziggler will capitalize. Priest controlled the action early, but Ziggler caught Priest on the top rope and superplexed him. [c]

Ziggler was in control after the match. Priest blocked a superkick attempt and then threw a barrage of round kicks at Ziggler’s body followed by a tornado kick that showed a little light. Priest landed a Broken Arrow for a near fall. When he climbed to the top rope, Ziggler intervened. Priest blocked him and then kicked him in the face. Roode ran over and swept Priest off his feet. He hit his head on the back of the ring apron and fell to the mat. Priest eventually stood up wide-eyed and went after Roode, but in the process was counted out.

WINNER: Ziggler in 9:00 via countout.

-Priest was in a rage over the loss, so he returned to the ring to attack Ziggler, then went back after Roode on the floor with a Reckoning. He eyed Ziggler who was retreating up the ramp.

-Patrick interviewed Balor and asked if he’s feeling satisfied with his win. He said he hoped Theory got all the selfies he needed, and now it’s on to more important things. Theory jumped Balor from behind and slammed him on a rolling crate.

(Keller’s Analysis: So that feud continues.)

-Edge made his ring entrance and got what appeared to be the biggest pop of the night so far. Graves called the pop “deafening.” [c]

-A camera was shooting Vince McMahon writing on a legal pad when Theory knocked on his door. Theory said he got caught earlier taking a selfie at a critical time in the match and it was foolish, but he got Balor back. He called it a calculated, cold-blooded, vicious attack. McMahon said he enjoyed seeing him beat up Balor. “You beat the chocolate pudding out of him,” he said as he chuckled. He said he also lost the match, so maybe he should fire him. He said he enjoys firing people, especially around the holidays. He said it gives him a warm feeling, like he just had a nice meal. He said he’d give Theory another chance. Theory was relieved. McMahon said you can become a worthless billionaire by making bad investments, so he hopes he’s not making one now. McMahon asked about the eraser on his pencil. Theory said it’s for mistakes. McMahon erased some of his writing, then he blew the eraser pieces at him and went “Ho ho ho!” like Santa and smiled.

(Keller’s Analysis: You hear people say Vince is a weird, volatile guy. This on-air portrayal is probably as close to a window into what he’s like than anything he’s done.)

[HOUR THREE]

-The announcers hyped Edge vs. Miz at Day 1.

-Cutting Edge: Edge sat on a chair in the ring and introduced Maryse. He said they’re both Canadian and they’re both frustrated with Miz. Maryse made her entrance. They replayed Maryse slapping Miz last week. Saxton said he made a dumb decision and put his wife in danger. Graves said he apologized, so don’t make him pay for it forever. Edge asked how frustrating it is to be married to that dude. Maryse said she’s not there to be friends with Edge. She said she just wanted to get something off her chest. He asked if she couldn’t get on Miz TV. She said he Miz won’t let her talk. She said the most narcissistic human being on the planet. She said he won’t shut up. Edge said he didn’t know it’d be a therapy session, but go on. She said she has a knot in her stomach. She said behind her public image is a human being who wants to be respected. She said she has been with Miz for 15 years, but she wants some thanks for all she has done. She said she takes care of the house, the kids, the cooking, the cleaning, the business, their show. “I do every single thing,” she said. Fans began booing her. “I’m exhausted, I’m tired,” she said.

She said last week Edge could have hurt her really bad, but he didn’t. She said she has two small kids at home and if something happened to her, who would take care of her kids. The booing increased as Maryse began to cry. Or try to cry, at least. She asked Edge if he’d ever do this to his wife. Edge looked uncomfortable and he said he is sorry that her life is some sort of horrible country song. He asked if she’s going to lose her dog and ride off in her favorite pick-up truck. He asked if anybody was really buying this. He told her cut her act. He said this is a ploy to give him a false sense of security so Miz can jump him from behind. He told Maryse that he respects Beth too much to ever use her in this way that Miz is apparently using her. Miz’s music played.

Miz did try to jump Edge from behind, but Edge heard him coming. Maryse then swung her purse at Edge. Miz then gave Edge a Skull Crushing Finale. Maryse laughed. Saxton said those two deserve each other. They kissed. Saxton said at least Edge saw it coming. Graves said it makes it all the more humiliating that Edge saw it coming and still ended up knocked out in the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: At least they didn’t put Edge in the position to not see it coming. But Graves had a point.)

-Rhea Ripley’s music played and she made her way onto the stage. [c]

(6) ZELINA VEGA vs. RHEA RIPLEY

Vega’s ring entrance aired after the break. When Vega got an early advantage, they cut to Nikki A.S.H. backstage watching with concern. Graves said Nikki has been a drag on Ripley’s momentum. Ripley came back and won quickly after a Riptide. Smith said he hates to give credence to Graves’ argument, but Ripley dominated without Nikki around.

WINNER: Ripley in 2:00.

-Schreiber approached Big E backstage. She asked if he thinks he can get along with Lashley. He told her not to say “that filthy C-word.” He said tonight isn’t about whether he and Bobby can “coexist.” He said it’s about setting the tone for Day 1. He said he has to lay hands on Kevin and Seth to do that. Lashley walked up to him and asked if should expect MVP to hit him with cane again. Lashley said he doesn’t need MVP’s help. He said his focus is on Seth and KO, so can he trust he feels the same way. Big E told him to leave MVP behind.

-Liv Morgan made her ring entrance. They showed Liv attacking Becky Lynch at her gym and beating her up with a kendo stick. [c]

-A graphic said Big E graduated from the University of Iowa where he starred as a defensive end. Then it touted his powerlifting accomplishments.

-Liv stood mid-ring with a kendo stick and a mic. They replayed the angle with Becky and Liv last week. The announcers hyped the Raw Women’s Title match between them at Day 1. She wore a knitted yarn outfit. She said no matter how much pain she was in last week, she knew she couldn’t let her get the upper hand. She said she heard Becky was going to go home to train at her private gym, so she flew out there to even out the playing field. She said some fans may have seen the footage that aired on social media over the weekend. She pointed at the big screen. The full clip aired of Becky’s workout. We got something like five camera angles, because of course that’s how someone would set up their private workouts. Liv arrived with a kendo stick and whacked Becky in the back – except it wasn’t Becky. The real Becky was standing behind her with a kendo stick and she beat her up. Liv fought back with a barrage of kendo stick shots, sending Becky running away.

Liv stood in the ring smiling after the clip finished. She said Becky might have been a step ahead of her by disguising one of her students as her, but she still came out on top. She said Becky is willing to sacrifice one of her own students and didn’t even care. “I think that’s disgusting,” she said. She said at Day 1, Becky will try to cheat again, but she welcomes it. She said her arm will be raised after Day 1 and then Becky can have more time to hang out with her baby and her husband. She said she can try to break her arm, but she’ll break her face at Day 1 and become the new Raw Women’s Champion. Becky’s entrance theme played.

Becky stepped out into the aisle. She congratulated Liv for foiling her master plan and beating “that poor helpless girl senseless.” She said she might have a broken elbow and is still icing her arm. She said you have to break a few eggs to make an omelet, though. She said she’s not confident about Liv’s arm. Liv said it only took one arm to beat her ass. Becky said touche. She said everyone can get lucky once. She said her luck will run out at Day 1. She said she will give her kudos for stepping up and becoming the no. 1 contender and creating a spotlight for herself. She said she can’t handle the heat. Liv said she can’t scare her because she’ll be starting the new year as the new Raw Women’s Champion. She said where she’s standing, her spotlight is pretty bright and she’s feeling just fine. She told her to take a look at herself up close. Becky said she’d love to finish what she started last week, but she’s not an idiot and get in there when she’s wielding her kendo stick like an idiot. Liv tossed her the stick and said she brought it for her. “Do not insult me!” Becky said. She said she’s the longest running Raw Women’s Champion for a reason. She said she has a private jet to catch.

-They announced Priest would defend the U.S. Title against Ziggler next week.

(6) KEVIN OWENS & SETH ROLLINS vs. BOBBY LASHLEY & BIG E

They cut to a very early break. [c]

After several minutes of action, they cut to another break. [c]

Back from the final break, Seth leapfrogged Lashley as he went for a spear, and Lashley mistakenly speared Big E. Lashley stood and blocked a Stunner attempt by KO. Lashley then speared KO and scored the three count.

WINNER: Lashley in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: So much for there being signs of KO being elevated or protected after signing his extension.)

-Afterward, Seth stomped Lashley. Seth and KO double-teamed Lashley on the floor. Then they picked up the top of the ringside stairs and charged at Big E, knocking him down. They then did the same to Lashley. Then Seth stomped Lashley’s head on the ringside steps. Smith said they couldn’t beat them in the ring, so they beat them outside of the ring. He said it was absolutely disgusting. Seth and KO hugged in the ring as the show ended.