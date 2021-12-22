12/15 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on Sting & Darby & Punk vs. FTR & MJF, Nyla Rose vs. Rubo Soho in TBS semi-final, Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

DECEMBER 22, 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C.

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Tonight after the show, join Zack Heydorn live with guest co-host Joel Dehnel to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show and said Jim Ross will be back soon.

(1) ADAM COLE vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

Cole came out first. As Cassidy entered the ring, Taz said newer viewers shouldn’t be fooled by his denim and lackadaisical demeanor, he’s a serious competitor. The bell rang and Cole leaned in the corner casually as Cassidy looked around at the fans, still in his sunglasses. Tony Schiavone said Sting would wrestle for the first time in the Greensboro Coliseum for the first time in 27 years. He called it one of the biggest Dynamite main events yet. Cole stepped mid-ring and swiped his boot mid-ring as if drawing a line in the sand. Cassidy walked around the line and then drew his own. Cole walked up to his face. They had a staredown and exchanged some words. Then he raised his arms and the crowdyelled, “Adam Cole, bay-bay!” Cassidy put Cole’s hands in his pockets, the took him down with a side headlock. Graphics advertised other matches on the show. Schiavone called it one of the biggest nights they’ve ever had. Taz agreed it’s a stacked line-up. Schiavone asked if Cole should wash his hair. “It’s just greasy,” he said. Taz said he’s one of the most handsome men on the roster.

They continued to battle back and forth for several minutes. Cassidy landed a tornado DDT for a near fall. Cassidy then climbed to the top rope, but The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler walked out. Cassidy turned and leaped onto Cutler. Trent barretta, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta ran out to fend off the Bucks and Cutler. Cole threw Cassidy into the ringside steps twice, then lowered his kneepad. Cassidy moved, and Cole’s knee collided hard with the steps. As he writhed in pain, they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

During the break, they collided with simultaneous flying clotheslines mid-ring. After the breka, Cassidy sat up and did a slo-mo noodle chop. Some fans popped. Cole hit Cassidy for real. Cassidy did a noodle punch. Cole then stood and elbowed him in the head. Cassidy did some slo-mo wet noodle kicks. Then he superkicked Cole. Taz said Cassidy does that stuff because it gets in his opponents’ heads and is like playing possum. Cole surprised him with a brainbuster suplex onto his knee for a two count. When Cole lifted Cassidy, Cassidy elbowed out of it. Cole came right back wtih a boot and Stun Dog Millionaire. Cassidy landed a top rope diving DDT for a near fall. Cassidy landed a Michinoku Driver a minute later for a near fall.

Cassidy walked to the ring apron and put on his sunglasses. Then he put his hands in his pockets and leaped off the top rope, but Cole superkicked him out of mid-air. Cole then hit Panama Sunrise and put his hands in his trunks to mock Cassidy, which led to a two count. Schiavone said it was a lazy, cocky cover. Cole went for the Boom, but Cassidy ducked and landed Beach Break for a near fall. Cole rolled to the floor. Bobby Fish then ran to ringside. The crowd got excited about something off camera and Kyle O’Reilly showed up in the ring and attacked Cassidy from behind. Cole then landed the Boom for the win.

WINNER: Cole in 17:00.

-After the pin, O’Reilly entered the ring and mounted Cassidy. Cole pulled him away. They exchanged some heated words. Trent and Chuck ran out to the ring, so O’Reilly and Cole turned to fend them off. Fans began chanting “Undisputed.” Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly cleared the ring. Fish and O’Reilly delivered a high-low. Taz compared it to Total Elimination “from back in the day.” The Bucks then walked out. Matt and Nick asked Cole if he knew about O’Reilly. He said he knew. The Bucks body language suggested they weren’t pleased. Cole seemed slightly torn. Excalibur said Cole has a foot in two worlds. Schiavone said they should be able to coexist. Cole called for Fish and O’Reilly to follow him to the back.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. Perhaps too good if the goal is to frame Cole as a world title level top tier centerpiece star. O’Reilly showing up surprised the Bucks more than probably most fans after the hint dropped last week and all the news about O’Reilly. I like the idea that the Bucks are jealous or feel upset that Cole didn’t tip them off.) [c]

-They announced “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson in a rematch on the Jan. 5 debut of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s smart to have a big match on the first show on TBS.)

-Tony Schiavone interviewed Page mid-ring. He told Hangman he was on the verge of winning when time ran out. He said he has never felt more disappointed than he did last week. “I had never in my three years in AEW felt less like a champion,” he said. Danielson interrupted. “Wait, wait, wait, wait…” he said over and over. He called Hangman the “entitled Millennial Cowboy” who still has the AEW Title belt over his shoulder, yet he’s disappointed. He said, in a mocking tone, “Oh, poor Cowboy. Let’s show all the people your emotions about how disappointed you are.” He said the AEW fans should be disappointed. Fans booed. “Because I kicked your ass for 60 minutes, and if anybody should be AEW Champion, it should be me.”

Bryan said he isn’t somebody who is going to come out there and cry about his feelings or tell people how sad he is. He said they have a rematch on Jan. 5 and he’ll kick his ass again. He said he managed to survive 60 minutes only because he hurt his leg against John Silver. He said he won’t make that mistake again. “I won’t wrestle in front of you idiots tonight,” he said. He added he won’t wrestle again until Jan. 5. He said if Hangman stalls for another 60 minutes so he can escape with the title, they’ll end up in the same position again – with the rightful champion standing there empty-handed “and that piece of Cowboy Shit standing there in the ring with the title.” He said he’s not an entitled millennial like so many of them. He said he proposes to AEW that on Jan. 5, they have judges so if it’s a draw because Hangman “stalls again,” everybody will see and know that the true AEW Champion is Bryan Danielson. Boos.

He told the fans that they’re idiots who certainly know he was the better man last week. Hangman said he thought of a lot of different options such as an Iron Man match or an Inferno match or a ladder match or a cage match or a match without a time limit. He said no one has taken him past the 30 minute mark before. He said he dragged him into deep waters and chomped away and tried to hold him under, but in the final seconds he swam. He said if he had just three more seconds, he would have drowned him. His voice got more intense as he said he’ll go with the idea of judges. He said he better pay them well in advanced, because they won’t need to judge. He said he has spilled far too much blood and come too far and given way too much of himself for some old prick to sit at ringside and tell him he isn’t good enough to be a champion or “tell me that I’m a B+ player; that’s horseshit.” He said if the question is whether he can beat Danielson in under an hour, in two weeks the answer will be yes. Fans chanted “Yes!” Hangman’s music played as he and Bryan stared at each other.

-Excalibur and Taz reacted to the segment.

-A segment aired with MJF, FTR, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow. MJF opened by saying he didn’t want a camera there, but whatever. He told Wardlow that he pays him a lot of money to protect him. Wardlow resentfully said, “Yep.” MJF said it’s C.M. Punk’s fault. He said they are family, whereas Punk is a loner. He said he sees through Punk. He said everything needs to be about Punk, and when it’s not, that’s when the real Punk comes out to play. He said Punk is rustier than the knife Darby uses to skin small animals. He said the fake nice guy mask he’s rocking is beginning to slip off faster than Sting’s Crusty the Clown make-up. He said he chose early retirement when he turned down his handshake. Dax Harwood said they are the three kings of pro wrestling, and to be a king, you have to kill a king. He said they are a group and the absolute best unit in the world.

(Keller’s Analysis: How long has it been since Pinnacle were all gathered at once on TV? Good promo from MJF. It’s better to mix up the presentation of MJF’s promos with Punk, and another in-ring segment raises expectations for it to be epic, and it’d be hard to top their first exchange. This nicely set up the TV main event.) [c]