VIP AUDIO 12/21 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: AEW Dynamite preview, reunion of Tony Schiavone and David Crockett, Rampage viewership surge (16 min.)

December 22, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • AEW Dynamite preview including key lines from wrestlers during Control Center
  • Reunion of Tony Schiavone and David Crockett on Dynamite Control Center
  • AEW Rampage viewership surge including key demos, comparisons to last five and ten week averages

