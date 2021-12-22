News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/22 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Is Punk okay with what MJF has said and is he liked backstage, Tony talks about Owens signing with WWE, Danielson’s puzzling explanation for heelish turn, Ross cancer update (20 min.)

December 22, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Tony Khan reacts to Kevin Owens signing with WWE
  • Bryan Danielson’s puzzling explanation for his heelish turn
  • Jim Ross cancer update
  • Mailbag: Is C.M. Punk okay with what MJF has said and is he liked backstage?
  • Adam Cole touts himself, but will he match that tone against Orange Cassidy?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021