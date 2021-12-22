News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1754 (Dec. 22, 2021): Cover story on Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE, three feature columns from Counihan, Parks, Fann on Shibata, ROH, WWE’s women’s division

December 22, 2021

PWTorch Newsletter #1754

Cover-dated December 22, 2021

LINK: 1754 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE instead of AEW with quotes from Owens about the decision and quirky timeline of his contract… Greg Parks feature column looking at four key feuds giving some WWE women a chance to face established top tier main eventers… Rich Fann writes about ROH’s future… Alan Counihan writes about Shibata’s return to New Japan after years away after a head injury… Plus Keller’s TV reports on AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, WWE Smackdown, and WWE Raw… Torch Newswire… And more…

