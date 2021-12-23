VIP AUDIO 12/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): KO re-signing with WWE, Reigns-Heyman angle on Smackdown, Lashley’s path, Drew McIntyre book review, UFC notes (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s special Tuesday episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

WWE Smackdown review including the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman angle

WWE Raw review including the apparent path of Bobby Lashley’s character and the Becky Lynch-Liv Morgan segment.

Reaction to Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE

Drew McIntyre book review

UFC Fight Night review

