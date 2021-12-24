News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/23 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Cody explains to booing crowd why they should cheer him, Hook mega-over, Dynamite viewership surges and demo lands no. 2 for the night, tons of on-site notes (17 min.)

December 24, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • AEW Dynamite ratings including quarter hour notes, demographics, perspective compared to recent weeks, and exclusive 7-day viewership totals.
  • Tons of off-air and on-site notes from Dynamite in Greensboro, N.C. including Cody Rhodes being booed and Cody’s response that they can stop booing because cameras aren’t rolling, and then explaining why he should be cheered, followed by Hook coming out and getting cheered when he slapped Cody – all off air. Plus much more from Greensboro.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021