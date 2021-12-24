News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2): Hangman-Danielson follow-up, Kyle O’Reilly’s debut, A.J. Styles appears on NXT 2.0, more (46 min.)

December 24, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

  • Last Friday’s AEW Rampage
  • The latest AEW Dynamite including the follow-up on Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson and the debut of Kyle O’Reilly
  • This week’s NXT 2.0 including A.J. Styles making a guest appearance and the utility of Pete Dunne on the roster

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021