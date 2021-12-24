News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/24 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Heyman reacts to Reigns giving him Superman Punch in sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton, 12-man gauntlet for IC Title shot, Charlotte defends against Storm (25 min.)

December 24, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Paul Heyman reacts to Roman Reigns giving him Superman Punch in sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton, 12-man Gauntlet for IC Title shot, Charlotte defends against Toni Storm, a Miracle on 34th Street Fight six-man tag, and a Heyman career retrospective with vintage WCW and ECW footage.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021