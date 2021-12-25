News Ticker

VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #687 (January 12, 2002): Triple H is back and it’s time to be a star-maker, Mitchell’s Year-in-Review Quiz, the Year in 2001 Quotes, WWA PPV Report, Looking back at the Ding Dongs

December 25, 2021

SUMMARY of #687 cover-dated January 12, 2002: This issue begins with a cover story on Triple H’s return to the WWF and why it’s time for him to be a star-maker… In-depth coverage of the WWA PPV with the match report with star ratings, roundtable reviews, and reader reax, plus Wade Keller’s End Notes looks at WWA… Part two of Jason Powell’s 2001 Year in Quotes… Part two of the Torch Talk with Les Thatcher talking about the WWF training system… Plus Live Event Reports on two WWF house shows, 1992 Backtrack on the Ding Dongs, Raw Report, WWF results, and Indy Results.

