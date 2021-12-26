VIP AUDIO 12/25 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including how Vince McMahon was best utilized on air, Lita & Trish place in history, Hogan’s divorce mess, Cena-Ryder, review of Raw and Smackdown (175 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Nov. 29, 2011 episode features analysis of the live Smackdown including Mark Henry vs. Daniel Bryan for the World Title in a cage, Mick Foley hosts, Hornswoggle gets his wish granted, Dusty Rhodes, Roddy Piper, and more.

•The Nov. 30, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including a ton of ratings info from Impact, Smackdown, Raw, and Smackdown over the last six days. Also, Jim Ross talks about the prospects of Steve Austin returning to the ring and when, plus more.

•The Dec. 1, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor feature including the Torch’s interaction with Vince McMahon over the years, how the Mr. McMahon character is best utilized (scripted or ad-libbed), what should the 2000-2006ish era of pro wrestling be called if the late-’90s is Attitude and late 2000s is PG/John Cena, should Lita and Trish Stratus be considered as influential historically in the women’s division as The Rock and Steve Austin were to the men’s division, and could Matt Morgan be a good fit in WWE?

•The Dec 2, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Matt Morgan’s future, Chris Masters interview thoughts, Impact ratings breakdown and analysis, Matt Hardy item, Roddy Piper’s good advice, details on Booker T’s return to the ring tonight, Hulk Hogan’s latest divorce mess, Maryse’s wish list for the Divas Division, Mick Foley on his body breaking down, and more.

•The Dec. 3, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including: Who would make up the best group of wrestlers to go on a long road trip with? Who was a predecessor who had same counter-productive announcing approach as Booker and Cole? Why Michael Bisping is a role model for a pro wrestling heel, and more.

•The Dec. 4, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including: Is there any hope for year-long title reigns again in WWE? Are managers making a comeback? Is there a better way to use Kevin Nash and was he better off in TNA? Are the terms “babyface” and “heel” often misused? Is John Cena a heel to half of the WWE audience? And more…

•The Dec. 5, 2011 episode features a full rundown of Raw including old jokes (not that there’s anything wrong with that), TLC’s main event set, John Cena sacrifices for buddy Zack Ryder, Kevin Nash vs. Triple H stip, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO