FREE PODCAST 12/27 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (12-27-2016) Keller & Radican discuss DIY’s 2016 rise, ROH roster changes, WrestleKingdom, Rumble, NXT, Japan (99 min.)

December 27, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-27-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican for the Mid-Week Flagship. They cover a wide array of topics from DIY’s 2016 rise to ROH roster changes to WrestleKingdom to Rumble to NXT Japan special and much much more with live callers and email topics.

