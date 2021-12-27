News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/27 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Cody beats Sammy for TNT Title and how it could help both wrestlers, Hook’s second match, Brodie Lee remembered, social media notes, more (22 min.)

December 27, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Wrestling community remembers Brodie Lee
  • Rampage review including Cody Rhodes beating Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title, thoughts on that title change and how it might advance both wrestlers’ characters in 2022. Also, Hook’s second match, Tony Nese scouting Hook, Miro’s latest promo, and more.
  • Notable social media posts by AEW wrestlers
  • Attendance update for Dynamite on Wednesday.
  • Other notes

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021