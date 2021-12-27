VIP AUDIO 12/27 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Cody beats Sammy for TNT Title and how it could help both wrestlers, Hook’s second match, Brodie Lee remembered, social media notes, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In today's new podcast series, "Focus On… AEW," PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- Wrestling community remembers Brodie Lee
- Rampage review including Cody Rhodes beating Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title, thoughts on that title change and how it might advance both wrestlers’ characters in 2022. Also, Hook’s second match, Tony Nese scouting Hook, Miro’s latest promo, and more.
- Notable social media posts by AEW wrestlers
- Attendance update for Dynamite on Wednesday.
- Other notes
