VIP AUDIO 12/27 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: COVID outbreak causes major changes to MSG line-up, Day 1 PPV line-up potentially at risk, MSG results, Raw ratings including year-to-year comparison, more (13 min.)

December 27, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Impact of COVID outbreak on WWE’s MSG show last night including full results.
  • WWE’s oddly timed new COVID testing policy.
  • Raw preview.
  • Raw ratings for last week plus some year-to-year comparisons and 2021 monthly averages.

