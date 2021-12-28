New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Tomohiro Ishii

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Kenta

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler

King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Toru Yano

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2021

New Japan Cup winner: Will Ospreay

New Japan Cup USA winner: Tom Lawler

Tag Team Turbulence winners: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

Super Junior Tag League winners: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

G1 Climax 31 winner: Kazuchika Okada

World Tag League winners: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi

Best of the Super Juniors winner: Hiromu Takahashi

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2022

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.

IMPORTANT NOTES

NJPW Strong moves to Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern beginning on Sept. 18. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 3 on Jan. 8 will only be available on Abema PPV for the first week. It will air with English and Japanese commentary. After seven days, it will be available on demand on NJPW World.

January New Japan Events

NJPW Strong Jan. 1, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

No card announced

Wrestle Kingdom 16, Jan. 4 – The Tokyo Dome (PPV live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi vs. G1 Climax 31 Champion Kazuchika Okada

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion El Desperado vs.Hiromu Takahash

IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champions Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) vs. Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi)

NEVER Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. Evil

Katsuyori Shibata vs. X

LIJ (Tetsuya Naito & Sanada Bushi vs. The United Empire (Will Ospreay & Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero vs.Bullet Club (Kenta & Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

Yoh vs. Sho

New Japan Ranbo Battle Royal

Wrestle Kingdom 16, Jan. 5 – The Tokyo Dome (PPV live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada winner – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match

IWGP U.S. Champion Kenta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb

Sanada vs. Great-O-Khan

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahshi & Sho vs. Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Yoh

Four-way match for the KOPW 2022 trophy: ( Four final entrants left from the NJPW Ranbo Battle Royal on Night 1)

Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid vs. Tam Nakano & Saya Kamitani

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero

Wrestle Kingdom 16, Jan. 8 – Yokohama Arena (PPV live on Abema with Japanese and English commentary, NJPW World on 7 day delay)

Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Keiji Muto & Kaito Kiyomiya

L.I.J. (Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi)vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh, Manabu Soya, Tadasuke and Aleja

Sho vs. Atsushi Kotoge

House of Torture (Evil & Dick Togo) vs. Go Shiozaki & Masa Kitamiya

Suzuki-Gun (Taichi & Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku) vs. Takashi Sugiura & Kazushi Sakuraba & Kenta

Suzuki-Gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Ogawa Yoshinari

Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto & Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato) vs. Daisuke Harada & Hajime Ohara & Daiki Inabe & Yoshiki Inamura & Kinya Okada

Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Douki) vs. Yo-Hey & Nosawa Rongai

Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & Gedo) vs. Hayata & Seiki Yoshioka

Pre-show match: Kosei Fujita vs. Yasutaka Yano

Pre-show match: Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata vs. Muhammad Yone & King Tany & Saito Akitoshi