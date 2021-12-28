VIP AUDIO 12/27 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Many top stars not available due to COVID, Miz & Maryse renew vows with Bischoff and Edge, Orton vs. Otis, Gable vs. Riddle, Priest vs. Ziggler, Profits vs. Mysterios (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including a reshuffled show due to many top stars not available due to COVID, Miz & Maryse renew vows with Eric Bischoff and Edge, Randy Orton vs. Otis, Chad Gable vs. Riddle, Damian Priest vs. Ziggler, Street Profits vs. Mysterios, and more.

