VIP AUDIO 12/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Hook’s first controversy after no-selling Bronson, Cody’s latest statement, WWE and COVID, Styles-Omos, O’Reilly, WrestleKingdom preview (61 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Hook’s first controversy after no-selling Bronson on Rampage
- Cody Rhodes’s latest statement and what it might indicate about where he’s heading
- WWE and COVID including wrestler absences on Raw
- Ambiguous and contradictory signals sent in A.J. Styles-Omos storyline
- Kyle O’Reilly’s debut in AEW
- New Japan WrestleKingdom preview
- Most notable Social Media subject of the week
