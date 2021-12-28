VIP AUDIO 12/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Hook’s first controversy after no-selling Bronson, Cody’s latest statement, WWE and COVID, Styles-Omos, O’Reilly, WrestleKingdom preview (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Hook’s first controversy after no-selling Bronson on Rampage

Cody Rhodes’s latest statement and what it might indicate about where he’s heading

WWE and COVID including wrestler absences on Raw

Ambiguous and contradictory signals sent in A.J. Styles-Omos storyline

Kyle O’Reilly’s debut in AEW

New Japan WrestleKingdom preview

Most notable Social Media subject of the week

