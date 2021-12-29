12/29 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy & Trent & Chuck Taylor, Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill, Eddie Kingston & Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 29, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

-JR’s music started the show as he entered the commentary booth.

(1) JURASSIC EXPRESS & THE LUCHA BROTHERS & CHRISTIAN CAGE VS. FTR & PRIVATE PARTY & MATT HARDY

Christian Cage and Cash Wheeler, they grappled to start and they went to the middle of the ring. Wheeler was in control, then Cage as the men traded moves with wrist control being vital for both. Cage then got his corner punches in on both Cash and Dax. Jungle Boy was then tagged in, as was Dax Harwood. Dax was in control quickly, but Jungle Boy laid in chops and Dax followed suit and laid in his own chops and uppercuts. Harwood went into the opposing corner and was hit by all his opponents.

Cage was tagged in and continued to work over Harwood. Jungle Boy was tagged in and Isaiah Kassidy was as well. Rey Fenix was tagged in and his brother and him hit a move on Kassidy, Jungle Boy entered as well to defend them after a move. Jungle Boy was tagged in after as was Marq Quen. Kassidy helped him and then Matt Hardy then entered and yelled delete as he slammed JB’s head into the turnbuckles.

Penta and Rey then took on Private Party, this exchange ended with the Lucha bros. hitting tandem pump kicks on Dax then a DDT and senton on Marg Quen. Private Party then teamed up and hit Rey with a DDT, Dax entered and continued the beat down on Rey Fenix. Rey hit a moonsault press on FTR and then Luchasaurus was tagged in as he continued to take out FTR. Penta did a blind tag and hit a backstabber on Dax for a two count.

Almost every man then entered the ring and then battled. Rey and Jungle Boy then did dives one after the other out onto the group. FTR then hit the Big Rig on Cage and got the pinfall. [c]

WINNER: FTR & Hardy Family Office

(Sage’s Analysis: An ok match that doesn’t really feel like a Dynamite opener, this will obviously continue the Lucha Bros and Jurassic Express story. Beyond that it was pretty skippable and had some poor camera work near the end missing the big dives.)

(2) EDDIE KINGSTON & SANATA & ORTIZ vs. DANIEL GARCIA & 2POINT0

Kingston and Matt Lee started, Kingston quickly hit a vertical suplex and then all six men battled on the outside. Jeff Parker the was tagged in, Kingston quickly took him out with a slam and then tagged in Ortiz. Here Ortiz showed off his speed and athleticism, Santana then joined and they hit tandem moves on Parker. Daniel Garcia then entered as the legal man, he battled first with Santana. Kingston grabbed Garcia from the apron as Ortiz as tagged in, Santana and Ortiz teamed up and got a near fall on Garcia. Matt Lee took out Ortiz on the outside then continued the assault in the ring. [c]

Garcia worked over Ortiz throughout the break, Ortiz was able to tag in Kingston. Kingston then hit is machine gun chops and a suplex then tagged in Santana. Garcia took out Kingston on the apron. Matt Lee then pinned Santana by grabbing the tights of Santana.

WINNER: Daniel Garcia and 2point0

(Sage’s Analysis: Another ok multi-man tag, the appearance of Jericho was interesting and was the story of the match. I do wonder if Kingston and Garcia gets resolved on an upcoming Rampage to move Kingston fully into the Jericho story.)

-Post match Garcia grabbed then ring bell and smash the head of Santana with the bell. Jericho’s music hit and he ran to the ring with a bat to clear the ring. Kingston and Jericho then had a stare down in the ring, Kingston told him to leave the ring, Ortiz got in between the two.

-MJF had a video and he wants dpi talk about unsafe working conditions in relation to his bad bump last week. He said that other wrestling companies wouldn’t let that happen but that bidding war will happen in 2024. MJF said he was done with CM Punk and wants platinum. It was then said that if Wardlow wins any title she ha stop give it to MJF per his contract. MJF said that he wants to rank up and get the AEW title. [c]

-Tony Schiavone was backstage with The Lucha Bros, they were confronted by Cage and Jurassic express to set up a tag title match next week.

(3) WARDLOW vs. COLIN DELANEY

You know what happened, Power Bomb party.

WINNER: Wardlow in 1:00

(Sage’s Analysis: This is one match too many with this format, this match type needs to advance soon with some AEW regulars. I just need to see Wardlow in a multi minute match before his first big match.)

-Spears did his chair shot after as usual after the match.

-Kyle O’Reilly and the rest of the group were backstage. Matt Jackson complained that Kyle had not even said hello. Kyle asked for a private moment with Cole. Kyle said they have had issues, but in AEW you need friends and he will find out if Cole has his back for real.

-Dan Lambert was in the ring with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Lambert called out Arn Anderson for sucking up to Cody, and called Brandi Rhodes a stripper. Lambert then made jokes about Brandi. He then moves on to make fun of Cody’s neck tattoo, and said that Cody skipped the line for deserving talent. He said the fans are idiots and don’t like this story. Brandi Rhodes came out and called Lambert a low rent Paul Hayman. Brandi asked when the last time he didn’t pay for a women to beat him up, she would do it tonight for free. Lambert said that he is a black belt and would beat her. Brandi then squared up and Dustin Rhodes came out and was taken out by Ethan Page as they walked out of the arena. [c]

(Sage’s Analysis: What is happening? Is Lambert a face now? I know he isn’t, but that was just a bunch of people that I don’t want to cheer for having an argument. What is the point of that, besides some funny line by Lambert, how does this help the show?)

-A video hyping next week’s AEW title match was shown.

(4) JADE CARGILL vs. THUNDER ROSA

Thunder Rosa hit a low drop kick to the knees of Jade Cargill. Jade rolled to the outside, with Mark Sterling between the two. Rosa did a dive out and took out Sterling, Jade took advantage and began a beat down on Thunder Rosa. After a few moments, Rosa did a cross body out onto Jade, but was caught and hit a back breaker on Rosa. After some more moves Rosa countered and hit a leg kick on Jade, but this was short lived as Jade was able to stay on her feet and maintain control and threw Rosa into the ring post.

Thunder Rosa hit a dragon screw on the apron and then hit a elbow strike on Jade that looked like an audible by Rosa to save the move itself. Jade hit a kick sending Rosa to the mat going into the commercial. [c]

Jade controlled throughout the break with rest holds and basic moves, Rosa was able to work over the leg of Jade and get some offense in as the show returned. Jade countered with a Samoan Drop and then did a kip up, then sold her leg. She then did a torture rack slam, then was late to cover because of her knee. Rosa hit a knee breaker and then locked in a figure four leg lock. Jade was able to break the hold with the ropes.

Mark Sterling distracted the ref as a masked figure hit Thunder Rosa with a chair. Jade then hit Jaded for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Jade Cargill

(Sage’s Analysis: A good match for what was asked of it. I though Jade sold ok, minus the kip up and normal moves with the knee. But I though Rosa did a good job getting Jade through the match and the reveal and story told at the end is exciting going into the tournament final.)

-Post match it was revealed that Mercedes Martinez was the mystery woman, Ruby came out for the save. [c]

-A video hyping the women’s title match with Britt Baker and Riho was shown.

-CM Punk came to the ring. He entered the ring with a microphone, he asked first where Jim Ross was. He then looked over at him and said that he was the best ever and glad he was back at work. He then said that he has been thinking about Brodie Lee, he said if anyone says anything bad about him they never met him. He then pivoted to MJF and called him a twitter troll in the flesh. He said that he hides behind his goons like a troll hides behind a keyboard. He said last week MJF spent the whole match running away from him, he said that MJF compared himself to Piper. But, Piper put his wrestling boots on not his running shoes like MJF did. He said that MJF is done with him, he said that if he is scared of him then thats ok because that means that he already won.

He said MJF wants to be AEW champion, well CM Punk wants to be champion as well. He said that there are bigger and brighter things for him and for AEW. He said that he is the best in the world and no one can touch him. He said sooner or later he would see him in that ring, and that it would be a shame if someone messed up MJF’s quest for gold.

-Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs had a video, he said that he was glad Taz was freed up to help hook. He then called out Dante Martin and said that he and Lio Rush have stalled out after he ruined his match with MJF.

-A recap of Cody winning the TNT title was shown.

-Sammy Guevara came out and did the card thing going into break. [c]

-A video hyping the continuation of the Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida feud was shown.

-Tony Schiavone was in the ring with Brian Pillman Jr. and asked him about Malakai Black. He explained what happened last week, and said that he memory went black. He congratulated Black for the cheap shot and then said he would keep getting up like he always does. He called out Black and then the lights went out. Black appeared, the lights went out, and Black disappeared.

-The Rampage lineup was shown featuring Cody and Ethan Page for the TNT Title. As well as Anthony Bowens and Darby Allin, and The Bunny and Ford in their contractually obligated match on Rampage every week. The announce team also ran down the card for the first TBS Dynamite next week. [c]

(5) ADAM COLE & KYLE O’REILLY & BOBBY FISH vs. ORANGE CASSIDY & TRENT & CHUCK TAYLOR

Kyle O’Reilly and Chuck Taylor started the match, Trent quickly tagged in and took on Kyle. The two men traded chops in the middle of the ring, both men fought to a draw and Bobby Fish was tagged in. Orange Cassidy was tagged in as well, Cassidy did that baby kicks and then tried to roll up Fish. Cassidy was able to dive out with his hands in his pockets, but Cole ran in and took out Cassidy.

Cole was in now, and Trent was was tagged in as well. Taylor and Trent hit tandem moves and Cassidy got in on the fun. Red Dragon entered and evened the odds. The Best Friends went for the hug and that was broken up by Cole, Taylor was the legal man and was taken out by O’Reilly and Fish while Cole distracted the ref. [c]

Cole took out Chuck Taylor, he then went for Trent. Trent was bale to dodge Cole and then O’Reilly. Trent hit a spinning DDT on Kyle for a near fall. O’Reilly and Fish then teamed up on Trent and got a two count on him after a neck move. Cassidy hit a stun dog millionaire, then Red Dragon hit team moves on Cassidy to get a near fall.

Red Dragon hit a hi-low then Cole hit some moves as well. Then Cole and Taylor battled on the stage area, Cole tried a Panama Sunrise, Taylor countered and then dove out onto Red Dragon. Trent hit a spear on the stage on Cole then in the ring Cassidy hit beach break for a near fall that was broken up by O’Reilly. Kyle O’Reilly hit shin strikes on Cassidy, who grabbed Kyle’s leg and made him hit a big boot on Cole off the apron. Trent and Chuck hit a soul food half and half on Fish. Brandon Cutler came out to distract. The Young Bucks came out and saved the team and O’Reilly got the pin on Chuck Taylor.

WINNER: Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun main event with a lot going on. I like the story being told with Cole being fought over by the two factions. Maybe have a ladder match for the custody of Adam Cole? But, I though this was a strong ending to a less than show.)

-Cole walked out with The Young Bucks and left Red Dragon in the ring.

Final Thoughts: Overall I though this was a weak show for AEW. The insane amount of multi-man tag matches, the entire segment about Cody, without Cody involved. As well as the paint by numbers Wardlow segment happening once again. The show had some ok wrestling, but lower than normal that I would expect from AEW. I did like the reveal of Mercedes Martinez and the story being told about Adam Cole.