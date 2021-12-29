News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss Cody’s huge TNT Title win on Rampage, what’s next for that belt and program, what are plans for TBS Title, more (62 min.)

December 29, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Some technical issues this week, but we powered through and put together a show for you (Happy New Year!). Mike is on the road, but that didn’t stop the guys from talking about Cody’s HUGE TNT Title win last week on Rampage. What’s next for that belt and program? Also, what are the plans for the TBS Title? And a lot more conversation on AEW.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021