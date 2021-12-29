FREE PODCAST 12/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss Cody’s huge TNT Title win on Rampage, what’s next for that belt and program, what are plans for TBS Title, more (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Some technical issues this week, but we powered through and put together a show for you (Happy New Year!). Mike is on the road, but that didn’t stop the guys from talking about Cody’s HUGE TNT Title win last week on Rampage. What’s next for that belt and program? Also, what are the plans for the TBS Title? And a lot more conversation on AEW.

