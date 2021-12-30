FREE PODCAST 12/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Brandi brings it against Lambert on the mic, O’Reilly and Cole already at odds again, lack of Hangman-Danielson, live callers, emails (150 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discuss the tension rising to the surface already between Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole, and who Kenny Omega will likely align with ultimately and which trio should be the babyfaces. Also, Brandi Rhodes brings the fire in her promo with Dan Lambert; did she win over fans in the end, and does it matter for Cody? Also, what is Cody trying to do or is he still winging it hoping to find a way to being a cool babyface who actually gets cheered? Where were Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson a week before their major World Title match on TBS? Is Battle of the Belts just another Rampage episode with a different logo? Is Sammy Guevara holding up signs a good follow-up to his title loss? Is Jade Cargill making progress or did this match expose how much they still have to protect her? And what’s the course now for MJF and Wardlow and C.M. Punk?

